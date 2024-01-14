RFP Financial Group LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.