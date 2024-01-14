RFP Financial Group LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

