RFP Financial Group LLC Has $45,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM)

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPVM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

