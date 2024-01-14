RFP Financial Group LLC Has $750,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $437.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.80. The company has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

