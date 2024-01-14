Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Insider Buys £152.52 in Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) insider Judith Cottrell purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($194.42).

Ricardo Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 472 ($6.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £293.68 million, a PE ratio of -2,484.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 475.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 507.73. Ricardo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.90).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

