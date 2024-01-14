Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $31,898.70 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00018830 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00277131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,897.52 or 0.99987138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011399 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00173223 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,383.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.