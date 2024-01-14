Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of Root stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Root has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 79.67% and a negative net margin of 54.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Root will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root during the second quarter worth about $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Root during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

