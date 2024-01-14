Rosenblatt Securities Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $40.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.