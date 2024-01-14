RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.29

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.29 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.12). RWS shares last traded at GBX 240.40 ($3.06), with a volume of 639,317 shares.

RWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.84) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £897.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,434.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. RWS’s payout ratio is presently -17,142.86%.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

