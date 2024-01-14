San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,107. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.