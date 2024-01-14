San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.03. 1,115,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

