San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,611 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.82. 339,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,245. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

