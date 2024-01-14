Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

