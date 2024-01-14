Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

