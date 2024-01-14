Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.8 %

MRNA opened at $105.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.