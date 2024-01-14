Sandy Spring Bank Has $119,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca



AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

