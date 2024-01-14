Sandy Spring Bank Has $159,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772,231 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,869,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,050,000 after buying an additional 588,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.66 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

