Sandy Spring Bank Has $210,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 82.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,416,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $51,901,000 after purchasing an additional 639,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.