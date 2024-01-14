Sandy Spring Bank Invests $96,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 402.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

