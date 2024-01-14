Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 5,673 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2,344.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 909,958 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 179,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 214,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFLV opened at $26.85 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

