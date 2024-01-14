Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,383 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

