Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,724 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,584,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of AUB opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

