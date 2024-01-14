Sandy Spring Bank Sells 750 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.