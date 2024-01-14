Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $7,317.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.96 or 0.05922558 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00086126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,612,398,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,768,590 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

"

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

