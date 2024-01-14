Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) vs. BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Head to Head Contrast

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Saputo and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saputo 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 3 5 0 2.63

Saputo currently has a consensus target price of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 125.70%. BRC has a consensus target price of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 91.48%. Given Saputo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Saputo is more favorable than BRC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.4% of Saputo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Saputo and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saputo N/A N/A N/A BRC -4.72% -19.42% -6.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saputo and BRC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saputo N/A N/A N/A $1.42 14.16 BRC $301.31 million 2.87 -$82.91 million ($0.29) -14.07

Saputo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saputo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saputo beats BRC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses. It also provides fluid milk, yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, which comprise butter, cream and creamers, aerosol whipped toppings, whipping cream, dips, spread, oil, flavored coffee whitener, and iced coffee. In addition, the company offers dairy ingredients and nutritional products, including milk powder, casein, whey powder, lactose, lactoferrin, infant formula, and whey protein concentrates; and distributes fine imported cheese to specialty stores, as well as dairy and non-dairy products manufactured by third parties. It serves customers in the retail, foodservice, and industrial segments. The company sells its products under the Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, Bari, Cogruet, DuVillage 1860, Kingsey, Shepherd Gourmet Dairy, Stella, Woolwich Goat Dairy, Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life, Davidstow, Frylight, Wensleydale Creamery, Vitalite, Sheese, Dairyland, Neilson, Nutrilait, Baxter, Scotsburn, Trutaste, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Joyya, Baileys, Heluva Good, CHEER, Cracker Barrel, Devondale, Fred Walker, Great Ocean Road, King Island Dairy, Liddells, Mersey Valley, Mil Lel, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Warrnambool, South Cape, Sungold, Tasmanian Heritage, La Paulina, Molfino, Ricrem, Black Creek, Frigo Cheese Heads, Gardenia, Great Midwest, King's Choice, Lugano, Montchevre, Organic Creamery, Salemville, Treasure Cave, DairyStar, and Friendship Dairies brands. Saputo Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

