Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.17

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and traded as low as $26.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 113,713 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $300,590. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

