Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 1,234,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,134. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

