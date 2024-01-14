Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.51 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $324.05 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00140927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002266 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00317522 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

