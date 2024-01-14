Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $134,379,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,460,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

HWM opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

