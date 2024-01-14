Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,714 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $260.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.