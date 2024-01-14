Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 406,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

