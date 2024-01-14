Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,184 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CNP opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

