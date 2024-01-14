Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,229 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

