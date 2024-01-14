Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $502,642.93 and approximately $162.77 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00018894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.70 or 1.00051520 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00266296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002168 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $98.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

