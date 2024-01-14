ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.29.

NYSE NOW opened at $729.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $681.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $734.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

