SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 609.0 days.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Price Performance
SRBEF opened at $149.11 on Friday. SES-imagotag Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.03.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Company Profile
