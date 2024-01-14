Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 3,761 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,010. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

