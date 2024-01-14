Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys Shares of 920 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.77. The company had a trading volume of 619,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,263. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.32 and its 200 day moving average is $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

