Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $33.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $148.38. 719,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

