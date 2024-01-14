Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New $501,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,218,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $65.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

