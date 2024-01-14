Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $270,344,621 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.93. 4,847,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,983. The company has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

