Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,450 shares during the period. LXP Industrial Trust makes up 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.90%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

