Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for about 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 386,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

