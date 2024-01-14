Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $832,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,150 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 27,828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 402,674 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 6,023,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.