Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Acquired by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up 22.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 16.80% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $45,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 74,097 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

