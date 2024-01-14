Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shoprite Stock Down 1.9 %

SRGHY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

About Shoprite

(Get Free Report)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.