Short Interest in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Grows By 18.6%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 13,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,703,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,018. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

