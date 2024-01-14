Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Drops By 20.7%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

