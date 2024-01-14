Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expands By 70.3%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the December 15th total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Astronics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Astronics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Astronics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Astronics has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

