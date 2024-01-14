Short Interest in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Increases By 20.4%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atreca Stock Up 52.6 %

Shares of BCEL opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Atreca has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atreca

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 274,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $109,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

